The Christian story is that Joseph and a pregnant Mary were denied a room at the inn. Luckily, they found a barn. The homeless today would be unlikely to find such an agrarian shelter, though they know well the lack of finding standard housing, temporary as it may be. What has changed in over two thousand years?
A lot, although not our rigid thinking. Ishi, “the last wild Indian,” would have made shelter from natural resources through his knowledge. These resources are not readily available today, and certainly it is a rare individual who would have his ability and cultural concepts.
We are generally fixed in our thinking on what a “room” is, and also what homelessness is. Ishi was always home in the wilds, at least until Western civilization encroached such that Ishi was found starving near Oroville in 1911.
Our thinking about homelessness is simplistic, when homelessness is actually a complex syndrome. The right wing is correct in saying “Housing First” doesn’t work well; It is also extremely expensive in California. Where the right wing goes wrong is in proposing anticamping regimes, which beg the questions: “Where do we expect the homeless to go?” and “What do we expect the homeless to do?”
The left wing likes to throw gobs of money at the homeless problem. What are the results of California’s $14 billion spent on homelessness in the last two years?
Ideology is not going to solve the homeless problem, nor is the current framework toward homelessness, because of homelessness complexity. It isn’t particularly the lack or the affordability of housing. America is 3.8 million housing units short (Fannie Mae) and a large percentage of the population is cost burdened by housing expenses and not homeless. We lose a balanced perspective when we build castles for a few, and the need is for the many. We must change our vision of what a “room” is and thus shelter, because we do not have the resources for regular housing for the growing number of homeless in California.
In Livermore tonight, there are shivering homeless in freezing temperatures. A safe place with a canvas tent (fire resistant), an electric heater, sanitation by community Incinolet toilet, gravity-flow potable water, food and beneficial social services support would be a lot more effective than the costly and limited resources expended presently.