Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Last week Trish Munro, Vice Mayor of Livermore, provided insight into her approach for gathering volunteers for Livermore’s GPAC/2045. She maintained that when she is out and about, she often invites citizens to be on boards and participate in city governance. Her approach appears friendly and sensible. The Vice Mayor then listed several areas where citizens could volunteer their efforts within Livermore. Her LTE was, for the most part, a public service announcement and the content was beneficial to the community. But the problem with communication from the Council to the public hasn’t been about whether they tried to communicate with the public about GPAC, but the methods they chose. Their myopic use of social media and nondescript ads in The Independent and other media, instead of direct mail, direct phone calls, text and emails, was detrimental to the outcome. GPAC serves a greater purpose for visioning a better Livermore through 2045, and deserved the same communication outreach as the city’s water reduction notices (voice mail messages, and two direct mailers).
Additionally, Trish Munro overlooked the abysmal turnout from the public for GPAC (less than .053% of the population as a result of the city’s poor communication), and that a large percentage of those chosen were insiders who knew, or had prior relationships with, the City Council and Mayor. Consequently, those chosen are not representative of Livermore’s true diversity.
Livermore is spending $3.2M of taxpayer money, and the public outreach for this project should have been first-rate, not laissez-faire. The truth is the city is indeed comprised of insiders who move and operate governance in a way that is not always in the public’s best interest, but rather their own self interests. This is evident in their continued defense of the Eden Housing project, which plans to erect a megalithic, mind-numbingly unattractive, affordable housing project in downtown, on the last piece of open space, instead of moving it across the street. This project continues practices that predate the Civil Rights Movement of segregating low-income residents together, instead of offering a socio-economically balanced and integrated plan. The reason for this is simple – Eden Housing won’t qualify for the government funding and tax credits it needs if they integrate the project. For this reason alone, the contract should be broken with Eden housing, and other arrangements made with a new contractor who is able to attract better financing.