Arthur Krakowsky, Livermore
My name is Arthur Krakowsky. I have lived and worked in Livermore for 54 years. I have worked hard to improve my town by volunteering in various organizations, like the Pedrozzi Foundation. I have also managed a group of retired scientists and engineers that volunteer to teach science in Livermore elementary schools.
I would be very disappointed if the vision I had for Livermore as a wonderful city was destroyed by placing an ugly building in a space that could be used to improve the character and beauty of my town.
I am very offended at the amount of time, energy, and talent spent on presenting a beautifully crafted sales pitch at the city council meeting.
There was no discussion about any study that addressed the possibility of moving the housing to an alternate location.
I am disappointed in the mayor’s turn-around on the possibility of an alternate location.
It’s not too late. Please reconsider.