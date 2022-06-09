Ramona Krausnick, Dublin
The COVID-19 virus is still here thanks to Trump’s incompetence at the beginning; cases/hospitalizations are increasing.
The “virus of hatred” has been more rampant since Trump let the “genie out of the bottle” during his presidency.
Killings using easily obtainable assault weapons have occurred almost daily thanks to the Republican Senators who have “sold their souls” to the NRA for its monetary contributions to them.
Trump’s BFF Putin started a war in Ukraine that has caused unimaginable human misery.
The Republican Senate does everything in its power to say NO to every good thing President Biden and the Democrats are trying to do for all Americans.
Racism and the Republican desire to hold on to power at any cost are stripping away the right to vote and women’s rights.
Remember January 6th!
How will this malevolence stop?