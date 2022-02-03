Vic Avila, Livermore
What is the definition of “Priceless?” “So precious that its value cannot be determined.”
“Historic Downtown” conjures up a priceless commodity. Can’t put a price on it. “Historic Downtown Livermore” is priceless to Livermore citizens and residents. Many informed and involved residents realize the value of an [?] historic downtown. Some don’t, they live here and possibly work elsewhere, may recreate elsewhere.
The Mayor and City Council should understand the value of an historic downtown. They are involved and informed allegedly. However, the 2018 city council of Mayor John Marchand and council members Bob Woerner, Bob Carling, Bob Coomber and Steven Spedowski decided to sell the “Historic Downtown” to a project that negates the historic quality, ambience, atmosphere, and feel of Livermore’s downtown. A priceless entity is sold for the sake of convenience? The project pencils out, so let’s approve it? The current mayor and council of Woerner, Carling, Gina Bonanno, Brittni Kiick, and Trish Munro are also content on selling historic downtown Livermore even though it’s “So precious that its value cannot be determined.”
They will hopefully look back on this in a few years, and realize the error of their ways.