Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
It appears to me that the hotel developer has abrogated its contract by refusing to go forward with the required underground parking and having the audacity to demand a city loan of $2 million to build a flat, open, ugly above ground park lot some distance away. Guests of the hotel will probably opt for closer, free public parking and avoid the cost and distance to the proposed hotel lot, thus avoiding the waiting and inconvenience of valet parking.
It's time for the city to sue the hotel for breach of agreement, and find another better financed hotel developer, or have staff build the hotel to our specs and manage it for decades of profit vs the current 'giveaway'. If Green Bay citizens can own a football team and stadium, then any city like Livermore can build a public facility, like, for example, our beautiful library. Time for the council to tear up the hotel contract and start over.