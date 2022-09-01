Rifka Several, Livermore
It is that time – time to refresh Livermore’s leadership, time to listen to citizens with respect. It is time for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos to be elected so we can achieve a vibrant downtown AND provide much-needed affordable housing. In their stated goals, all three candidates clearly support alternative locations for Eden that create more units and more parking. It is time to implement these goals with a mayor and council who will listen to Livermore’s citizens and act collaboratively.