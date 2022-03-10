Glenn Stewart, Livermore
The last City newsletter stated, "The Livermore Village Garage (formerly known as the L Street garage) will begin construction at the end of 2022. This garage will contain 460 spaces and be located at L Street and Veterans Way."
The DSP (downtown specific plan) was revised in Aug 2018 to increase the heights of building structures without any regard to maintaining 'community character', as the majority of residents were in favor of after the downtown workshops in 2017.
The DSP now reads – “The public parking structure in Subarea 4 – Special Condition Sub-district – E may have a height of five (5) parking levels, including ground and roof levels, with a maximum height of forty-five (45) feet. Towers and architectural features may have a maximum height of sixty-five (65) feet.
Does this mean that in 2023, we will see Livermore build a 5-level garage that towers over the buildings on First Street and contributes to the 'canyon effect' on L Street?
Do you know a 3-level, 650-vehicle automated (robotic) parking structure can be constructed at the same location for $20,000 less per parking stall?
Shouldn’t Livermore be thinking of the parking needs for the next 20 years, not just for now?
Parking was one of the top concerns during the 2017 downtown development workshops that 2,000 residents participated in.
It’s time for a new mayor and replacement city council members who will listen to the people.