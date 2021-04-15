Arlynn Grimm, Livermore
Yes, in Stan’s tribute, veterans and Cowboys should remain a tribute to them. A maximum height of three stories of 8-foot ceiling apartments would be a great compromise, considering the people of Livermore, myself included, do not want them there in the first place. I feel the developers are simply pressing the issue for their own maximum profit without regard for the future of Livermore and generations to come. This is our legacy to future generations. Once buildings occupy the space, it will never be reclaimed.