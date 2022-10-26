Alan Heckman, Livermore

Alexandria Izarraraz, Deena Kaplanis and John Kupski are the best choices for the Livermore School Board —three individuals that come from diverse backgrounds but share the belief that the needs of the children should be placed first. They will bring accountability and transparency to the district, starting by saving all videos of board meetings and publishing them and full board meeting agenda packets online. They will put more resources in the classroom, not by making never-ending demands for tax increases but by ridding the district of its massive administration bloat.