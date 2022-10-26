Alexandria Izarraraz, Deena Kaplanis and John Kupski are the best choices for the Livermore School Board —three individuals that come from diverse backgrounds but share the belief that the needs of the children should be placed first. They will bring accountability and transparency to the district, starting by saving all videos of board meetings and publishing them and full board meeting agenda packets online. They will put more resources in the classroom, not by making never-ending demands for tax increases but by ridding the district of its massive administration bloat.
No incumbent deserves re-election. The board continually demands more and more tax increases, the latest being the billion-dollar Measure G tax but fails to deliver on quality. Livermore scores are the lowest in the Tri-Valley and enrollment continues to drop. Parents are intimidated. When a desperate mother complained about a school employee at a board meeting, board president Craig Bueno threatened her with a lawsuit, while the other board members remained silent. Bueno calls concerned parents “The Mob.”
The Livermore School Board incumbents created a lease/leaseback pool scheme that favors bidding for construction firms who donated to the Yes on G political campaign. They did not approve a contract for fire sprinkler repair until after that company donated to the Yes on G campaign. Last week, the board authorized a contract with Illuminate Education to aggregate all the data they have on our students. Illuminate Education just became, in August, the first company that kicked off the student privacy pledge after a massive data breach in which it failed to encrypt data. New York City officials have accused Illuminate of misrepresenting its security safeguards and instructed their educators to stop using its tools.
The teachers’ union endorsed Steve Drouin. But Drouin represents a continuation of the status quo, and that is unacceptable. Drouin says his wife is a special education teacher in Livermore, but with recent news reports of one special needs child receiving burns on his back in a Livermore school building, another child coming home with a broken arm and parents forced to hire lawyers to fight the district to get special education services due, having Drouin on the board is wildly inappropriate.
Vote for Izarraraz, Kaplanis and Kupski for Livermore School Board.