Brad Hirst, Pleasanton
Jack Balch is prepared, smart and enthusiastic, and he has a strong record of preparation, listening, consideration, thoroughness and reaching good conclusions - both in his financial career and community service.
He is the chief financial officer of a third-generation successful family - no small achievement in today’s turbulent world. He is a CPA who will help the city navigate the next few years of challenging budget planning.
Jack has served the city well for 11 years on the Parks and Recreation Commissions. He has the emphatic endorsement of almost all of his fellow commissioners. They know how well he will serve us on the Pleasanton City Council.
I back Jack!