Sharrell Michelotti, Pleasanton
Pleasanton faces many challenges in the next four years that calls for strong leadership on the Pleasanton City Council - that is why I am supporting Jack Balch for City Council.
Jack Balch will bring decisive leadership as Pleasanton faces challenges in these uncertain times. As a certified public accountant, Jack understands economics and will bring his business and finance experience perspective to the Pleasanton City Council. His 11-year experience as a parks and recreation and planning commissioner will serve him well as a member of the city council.
He is knowledgeable about the past, and his service and leadership has helped create the Pleasanton we all love.
As a planning commissioner for the past six years, Jack Balch, has been a leader in making decisions that help determine Pleasanton’s future. He is known for his knowledge of issues, respect of public input, and ability to make decisions that benefit Pleasanton. He is a proven leader with experience who will put Pleasanton residents first as their elected city council member.
Please join me in Voting for Jack Balch for City Council on Nov. 3.