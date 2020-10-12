Amy Shannon, Pleasanton
As someone who grew up in Pleasanton, and has now chosen to raise my family here, it is important for me to elect someone who has passion for a vibrant, safe and healthy Pleasanton future.
Jack Balch has all of these and has demonstrated time and time again his commitment to our community.
Jack's 11-year experience as a park and recreation commissioner and planning commissioner will serve him well as a member of the Pleasanton City Council. Jack understands the past and has contributed to what our fine city has become, and his decisive leadership will help ensure our future.
Having seen Jack in action on the planning commission, it is evident that he has the best interest of Pleasanton at heart. He is prepared, knows the issues, seeks and respects public input and takes his role seriously understanding the future impacts of decisions. With Jack on the city council, you get a thoughtful, enthusiastic leader passionate about our beautiful town.
Please join me in voting for Jack Balch for City Council on Nov. 3.