Amanda Brown, Pleasanton
As a mom of three elementary school kids in Pleasanton, it’s important to me that we elect city council members who are passionate about Pleasanton’s future. We all want Pleasanton to be healthy, safe, prosperous, and vibrant.
I’m so glad I found Jack Balch. His enthusiasm for Pleasanton just warms my heart and anyone who has met him knows what I’m talking about. Jack is genuine, honest, and loves every inch of Pleasanton. I couldn’t be happier to support Jack Balch, and I encourage my fellow Pleasanton voters to support him this November.
Jack has worked to support Pleasanton for many years, starting 11 years ago serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission to his service today on the Planning Commission. Every time I have attended commission meetings, Jack really listened to everyone and worked hard to better our beautiful town. His passion for a great future for Pleasanton is clear and he brings experience, respect and thoughtful perspective to Pleasanton. Please Vote Jack Balch for city council on Nov. 3.