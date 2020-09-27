Brandon Pace, Pleasanton
Jack Balch is a demonstrated leader in a time of change.
As a city, a community, we are facing historic challenges. As change is being forced upon us, we need leaders like Jack.
I have served with Jack on the Pleasanton Planning Commission for years. The commission is tasked to consider and weigh the costs and benefits to changes in our city to find the best balance for all of us.
For example, is the home proposed with two stories ok? What happens to the look and feel of downtown if that building goes up? There aren’t always easy answers. (Compromise) is required. One person’s expanding business is a neighbor’s traffic.
These hard choices the city counsel must decide are similar to what Jack has faced on the planning commission. Difficult decisions that impact our community require people like Jack. Jack listens, takes time to learn, balancing what people want and the implications to our entire community.
Jack has demonstrated capabilities to carefully consider all sides of a decision. This is desperately needed now for the greater good of our community. Jack’s professional experience, in addition to his experience in serving our city, makes him particularly adept at helping our city find the right balance with changes it will face in the coming years.
Jack works hard to get to the best solution for our community, not for one set of special interests, or against one set of interests. Jack knows how to help all of Pleasanton.