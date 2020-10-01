Jan Batcheller, Pleasanton
Please vote Jack Balch for Pleasanton City Council. Jack is well qualified to be an effective city council member on day one. He has served on various Pleasanton city commissions for 11 years and is currently serving on the Planning Commission.
Jack is a certified public accountant. His expertise and understanding of finance will be sorely needed as Pleasanton recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. He is approachable, a good listener, enthusiastic, full of energy, and eager to serve on the city council.
Jack and his campaign committee have volunteered for Kids Against Hunger, packing approximately 10,000 meals over two weekends to feed hungry children. He enjoys volunteering; in fact, it is a family tradition. I served with Jack's grandfather on a foundation board many years ago.
I have been involved in many local elections over the years. Jack is the hardest working, most organized candidate I have worked with. He deserves your vote. Check out his credentials and endorsements at www.jackforpleasanton.com.