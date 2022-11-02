Mark Miller, Pleasanton

Pleasanton needs Jamie Yee on our city council. As a fellow school board trustee of Jamie’s for six years, I have witnessed firsthand the passion, courage and skills she brings to her endeavors. She has the right blend of practical compassion, open-mindedness and assertiveness to make profound improvements in policies and practices. And, she has the right set of priorities for our city: safety, school district collaboration, small business support. While these priorities are shared by other candidates, Jamie brings the necessary temperament, governing experience and realistic approach to solving the challenges.