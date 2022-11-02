Pleasanton needs Jamie Yee on our city council. As a fellow school board trustee of Jamie’s for six years, I have witnessed firsthand the passion, courage and skills she brings to her endeavors. She has the right blend of practical compassion, open-mindedness and assertiveness to make profound improvements in policies and practices. And, she has the right set of priorities for our city: safety, school district collaboration, small business support. While these priorities are shared by other candidates, Jamie brings the necessary temperament, governing experience and realistic approach to solving the challenges.
The “Pleasanton Weekly” got it right when they chose to endorse Jamie for city council. They also got it right when they stated incumbent Julie Testa’s “entrenched focus seems to cloud her perspective.” Relentlessly calling for a 10th elementary school in the face of declining student enrollment and escalating costs and focusing attention on fighting for local housing control at the exclusion of dealing with the realities of current law are two examples.
Jamie Yee has lived in Pleasanton almost her entire life, so she knows what’s best for our town. She’s the most experienced candidate for district 3, with a proven track record in getting things done within a government structure. And, for me, the city’s relationship to our school district is key. Jamie knows better than anyone what the district needs, so, if you value our schools, your only choice is Jamie.