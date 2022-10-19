Shipla Panech, Pleasanton

We chose Pleasanton as the place we raise our families because of the world-class education it offers our kids. Alongside that, there is a vibrancy in Pleasanton that is unparalleled among our neighboring cities. Who could better understand, honor and help perpetuate that legacy than Jamie Yee? She graduated from those very schools, has raised her kids here and can proudly say she has been a Pleasantonian for over five decades.