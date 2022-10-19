Shipla Panech, Pleasanton
We chose Pleasanton as the place we raise our families because of the world-class education it offers our kids. Alongside that, there is a vibrancy in Pleasanton that is unparalleled among our neighboring cities. Who could better understand, honor and help perpetuate that legacy than Jamie Yee? She graduated from those very schools, has raised her kids here and can proudly say she has been a Pleasantonian for over five decades.
I’ve had the pleasure and honor of getting to know Jamie, first as the PUSD school board trustee assigned to my children’s elementary school. Over a decade, I’ve watched Jamie listen to her constituents and ask hard questions when everyone was taking easier paths. Questions of immediate need that led to action childcare for parents and teachers, succession planning of district managers, and health and wellness for our kids. Jamie has brought her professional public health lens to many city committees.
We don’t need political agendas stalling our future sustainability. Our current council is not proving they can put politics aside and make important, sustainable decisions. Jamie has a track record proving she looks beyond the noise and towards real action. That will propel us into a future of stability.
I have no doubt that the wealth of vast governance experience Jamie brings through her school board role and PTA involvement, coupled with a deep understanding of the fabric of diversity among us, demonstrates Jamie is the only clear choice for Pleasanton’s future.