Please join me in supporting Jamie Yee for Pleasanton City Council District Three. I met Jamie years ago when she was a PUSD Trustee. I sent Jamie an email, and although she did not know me, Jamie promptly replied. She then suggested a face-to-face meeting to discuss and address my concerns.
Jamie is open-minded, reasonable and accessible. She makes fact-based decisions after gathering input and information from constituents, staff and subject matter experts.
Jamie is highly experienced in how local government works, having previously served as a PUSD Trustee and on numerous other boards, as well as being employed by the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency. She is well-versed in the issues affecting Pleasanton.
Pleasanton will benefit by having someone with Jamie’s experience, knowledge and collaborative approach on our city council.