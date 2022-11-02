Ken Benhamou, Pleasanton
Jamie Yee is the choice for Pleasanton City Council District 3. Jamie always asks the most pertinent questions. I have heard her being described as “persnickety” (requiring a particularly precise or careful approach), and I appreciate that about her demeanor. Jamie always delves deep into topics and demands that she completely understand the choices before she makes her decisions. That is why I trust her decisions to be knowledgeable and fair. Jamie’s outreach is unique. She always looks at situations from all sides and considers every opinion and consequence before making a decision. Others talk about the vibrancy of downtown. Have they talked with downtown property owners? Jamie has. They talk of strengthening the school-city partnership. Have they talked with the superintendent? Jamie has. What about fighting for local control? Do they have working relationships with state officials? Jamie does. What about your interests over special interest? Any of them ask you for your opinion? Jamie has. What about local business owners, new residents, high school students or first-responders? Jamie has reached out and has communicated with those individuals and many more. This is a time for solid leadership skills and decision making. Just as Jamie says, I don’t plan to move, and the decisions made by the council today will affect me and my family for the rest of my days. Please join me in voting for the council member that will make the best decisions for us all …vote Jamie Yee!