Mark Miller, Pleasanton
I applaud The Independent for thinking outside the box in recommending candidates for PUSD Board in the upcoming election, but I think you made a mistake in leaving Jamie Yee off the list.
There are just so many positive attributes Jamie brings to our Board and, more importantly, our students.
I’ve served on this board with Jamie for the past six years, and, in that time, I’ve come to appreciate the valuable perspectives and critical thinking she brings, and we will need those qualities now more than ever. No one advocates more strongly for students at risk or underserved. Jamie’s long history working for Alameda County Health Care Services Agency has provided her with profoundly unique empathy that empowers our most challenged students.
As a critical thinker, Jamie is passionate about accountability. She has incredibly high standards, especially around instructional quality, and she insists on not only great planning, but in proven execution. During this remote learning scenario Jamie’s voice is loudest when it comes to ensuring all our students are being taught at the highest level.
Jamie’s mantra is that education should be irresistible, and she passionately strives to ensure that is the case in Pleasanton. I urge voters to mark their ballots for Jamie Yee in November. We need her!