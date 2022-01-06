Alan Marling, Livermore
“A republic, if you can keep it,” Benjamin Franklin said after helping draft the US Constitution. Someone had asked him what form of government they had created.
We may like to think of our democracy as inviolable, but Benjamin Franklin knew better. The truth is our representative republic is threatened from multiple directions: money in politics, gerrymandering, voter suppression, foreign manipulation, Trump’s Big Lie, and last year’s January 6 Insurrection.
Watchdog groups such as Freedom House downgraded our democracy scores last year, placing us closer to Panama, Romania and Croatia than, say, the UK. This is embarrassing, and to avoid dwelling on it, it’s tempting to ignore the problem in favor of “moving on” in regard to the January 6 Insurrection.
History warns us against this course. After a 1923 failed coup attempt by Hitler, he was allowed back into politics and ten years later, cemented his power with a successful takeover with the Reichstag fire. Germany lost its democracy to dictator.
For us to keep our republic we must stay vigilant. Congress must expel those who incited the January 6 Insurrection and prevent them from holding future office. The Department of Justice must prosecute the leaders of the coup and those they tricked into being foot soldiers. The Senate must end the filibuster to pass voting rights. And we the people must make certain it all happens. Talk to your officials and join January 6 vigils.