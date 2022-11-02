Matt Sullivan, Pleasanton
Jeff Nibert is running for city council in Pleasanton District 1. He is a 35-year resident and has been active in volunteer and civic activities over that time. He is currently a member of the Pleasanton Planning Commission, which gives him a good understanding of city planning and land use issues. Jeff’s priorities are to protect the quality of life in District 1 neighborhoods and to bring his engineering and project management background to civic decision-making. This is vitally important considering the redevelopment plans for Stoneridge Mall, which includes thousands of new, high-density housing units, retail and commercial development. It will be critically important to have a councilmember representing District 1 neighborhoods as the plans evolve, and Jeff is that person. This is in stark contrast to his opponent, who moved to Pleasanton last year and is running on a pro-growth platform. Please vote for Jeff Nibert for city council.