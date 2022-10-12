Barbara Comstock, Pleasanton
If you live in Pleasanton’s District 1, I hope you will vote for Jeff Nibert for City Council. While only District 1 residents can vote for Jeff, I am a 26-year resident of Pleasanton and a big supporter of Jeff’s, because he will represent ALL of us. Jeff is a 30-year resident of Pleasanton who raised his three children in Pleasanton schools. He will work to strengthen the partnership between the city and PUSD to create the very best environment for our children. Jeff, who spent his career as an engineer, is committed to ensuring the protection of our environment and will use science and facts to help guide his decisions about the health and safety of Pleasanton’s residents. Public safety and emergency preparedness will be one of his top priorities. Unlike his opponent, Jeff has experience managing multi-million-dollar budgets and being fiscally responsible to stakeholders, an important asset for a city council member. He does not accept donations from developers (unlike his opponent), which allows him to make independent decisions regarding things like responsible growth in consideration of Pleasanton’s historic importance and small-town charm. That also means he will work for the residents, not big-dollar donors. Jeff Nibert is running for city council for all the right reasons and doesn’t have aspirations for higher office. He wants to serve Pleasanton. I urge you to elect Jeff Nibert to the Pleasanton City Council. We’d be lucky to have Jeff working for us!