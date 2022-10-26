Please join us in voting for Jeff Nibert for Pleasanton City Council, District 1. We have known Jeff for numerous years, and his knowledge and expertise in numerous areas will make him a thoughtful and engaged city council member.
Jeff and his family have lived in Pleasanton for over 30 years, which has given him first-hand experience in the myriad of changes that have occurred in Pleasanton since first moving here. Jeff has always been a very caring and dedicated person, and he has a deep passion for what makes our city so special.
Jeff has been a professional engineer and has experience with multi-million-dollar budgets. As Pleasanton has an operating budget of $222 million, he has the experience and expertise needed to work with a budget this size, which his opponent does not.
As a current planning commissioner, Jeff understands the need to attract investment in critically needed affordable housing. Half of Pleasanton residents feel this lack of affordable housing is a major problem. Jeff also supports programs to aid first-time homebuyers and to assist renters. He supports all available means to help those who want to work here to live here.
The next city council faces many important decisions, including public safety and emergency preparedness, safe drinking water, smart growth and maintaining the character of downtown Pleasanton. Jeff is equipped to fight for Pleasanton and our residents to keep Pleasanton the special city that it is.