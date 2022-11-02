Abdullah Salarzai, Pleasanton
Jeff Nibert has the experience, familiarity and community knowledge required to effectively serve Pleasanton on the city council.
Jeff not only serves as a Pleasanton planning commissioner, but he is also a retired engineer and project manager who knows how to manage multi-million-dollar budgets. As a 30+ year resident who raised his family in Pleasanton, Jeff understands Pleasanton and will protect its historic and small-town charm. As an advocate for local control and reasonable growth, Jeff helped to create Pleasanton’s new housing plan. He does not accept developer donations to his campaign and will not allow unrestrained growth that would make our city unrecognizable.
His District 1 opponent moved from Dublin to Pleasanton only last year and cannot claim any of the above attributes.
The choice of Nibert is a clear one. VoteJeffNibert.com
