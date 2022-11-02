Brian Arkin, Pleasanton
Please support Jeff Nibert for City Council in District 1. As a former planning commissioner, I worked hard to preserve the hillsides from development. Jeff will be a council member who values the environment as much as I do and will advocate for local control. Our city needs council members who will stand up to outside interests and not those who have other agendas. Jeff is smart and respectful and will listen to constituents. I have known Jeff for over 25 years, and as a longtime resident whose three kids went to Pleasanton schools, he understands the issues in Pleasanton and will continue to keep Pleasanton a great place to live, work and play.