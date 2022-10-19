Nancy Allen, Pleasanton
I support Jeff Nibert for three reasons: 1) His strong experience as both a Pleasanton Planning Commissioner (where I worked with him the past two years) and as an engineer overseeing multi-million-dollar projects. In contrast, his competitor, Dean Wallace, has no Pleasanton city experience. His primary experience is as a political staffer. 2) Jeff understands the unique needs of Pleasanton residents and is passionate about protecting our small-town character. His track record is clear. He raised his family here and has lived here 30 plus years. He refuses to take developer donations to help ensure objectivity. In contrast, his opponent has only lived in Pleasanton about a year and spent most of his time in Dublin. Dean accepts donations from local developers, which I believe could cause future conflicts of interest. 3) Jeff has been passionate about protecting our local control and strives to cautiously pace Pleasanton growth. This is evident in his thoughtful deliberations and final votes. In contrast, his opponent appears to have a pro-growth platform. His competitor works for Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, who has initiated legislation that takes away local zoning control from cities. This tie scares me more than anything. I do not want Pleasanton to look like Dublin or Berkeley. The differences between Jeff and Dean could not be clearer. Jeff Nibert is my choice to make smart and objective decisions to protect our quality of life and small-town charm.