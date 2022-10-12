Kelly Mokashi, Pleasanton
Who will advocate for your best interests as a Pleasanton resident? Do not look further than Jeff Nibert for City Council for District 1. He currently serves on Pleasanton’s Planning Commission and has made decisions with objectivity and fairness to represent our residents’ best interests.
As a commissioner, he demonstrated these qualities while collaborating on the new draft city housing element. His efforts focus on strategic planning for housing projections that could potentially threaten what we hold dear. In particular, he is committed to preserving our historic downtown and protecting our close-knit community; I am confident he will hold those values true as a future city council member, as well.
I agree with him that building development should be consistent with our existing city planning, and growth plans should target denser housing closer to BART/public transportation and freeway interchanges to align with state-mandated goals for new housing units.
He also advocates for city policies and priorities to improve our quality of life, including protecting our environmental climate and safeguarding access to safe drinking water. So, if you agree with these values, please vote for Jeff Nibert!