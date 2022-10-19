Sandra Yamaoda, Pleasanton
As a 30+ year resident of Pleasanton, Jeff Nibert understands and shares many of our concerns about Pleasanton today. He raised three children, who all attended Pleasanton schools, and will strengthen the city’s partnership with the school district by seeking joint solutions so both can benefit. Unlike his opponent who is a newcomer to Pleasanton, Jeff Nibert has years volunteering in Pleasanton non-profits and currently contributes to the city’s success as a hard-working member of the City Planning Commission. Unlike his opponent, Jeff Nibert has experience managing multi-million-dollar budgets. He was an engineer and professional project manager at large companies his entire career. Pleasanton has an annual operating budget of $222 million, so experience like his is a big deal! Unlike his opponent, Jeff Nibert has pledged not to take donations from developers, so that he can make independent and unbiased decisions on major matters. VOTE FOR JEFF NIBERT. www.votejeffnibert.com.