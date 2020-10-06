Sharrell Michelotti, Pleasanton
Experience and proven leadership are key to Pleasanton’s future, and that is why I am supporting Jerry Pentin for mayor.
Councilmember Jerry Pentin brings a history of sound decisions as a city council member for the past eight years and previously with his tenure on the parks and recreation and planning commissions.
His experience and wealth of knowledge as a council member is unequaled. His analysis is sharp, and he is decisive. As your mayor, he will use that history to ensure that future decisions made will benefit the City of Pleasanton and you, as residents.
As a city council member and prior, Jerry Pentin has helped create the Pleasanton we know and enjoy - a city with a beautiful downtown, abundant parks and trails, a strong economic base; a great place to raise a family! As your mayor, he will continue to be that strong leader who is accessible to you, his constituents, and who will deliver on priorities that strengthen and improve our quality of life.
Please join me in voting for Jerry Pentin for mayor on Nov. 3.