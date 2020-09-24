Margene Rivara, Pleasanton
My husband Lou and I are pleased to be supporting Jerry Pentin for mayor of Pleasanton.
Jerry takes time to research issues thoroughly before he makes final decisions. He is thoughtful, energetic, serious and a caring person who makes every effort to honestly serve those who call Pleasanton Home. He stays abreast of the issues, seeks out input, and his commitment to Pleasanton is extraordinary. He is hard working and has a heart for Pleasanton, which means he will make the best decisions possible for the issues on the table.
He is a talented businessman, a longtime active Pleasanton volunteer, plus he is a hands-on volunteer with humanitarian projects outside the U.S. Jerry is approachable and listens carefully.
He truly cares about Pleasanton and is well qualified for the job. He is absolutely the right person to be mayor and will guide Pleasanton successfully into the future.