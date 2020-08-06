As a combat veteran and the father of a two-tour combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan, I must comment on the recent letter in support of Karla Brown for mayor of Pleasanton.
While veterans appreciate any support from community members, there is an enormous difference between Karla Brown and her opposition for mayor, Jerry Pentin.
While Karla does sometimes attend bingo events at the Pleasanton Veterans Memorial Building, for 15 years Jerry has attended almost every homecoming event for deployed local service members, participated in many packouts, where we prepare “care packages” that are shipped to our deployed service members three times a year, attended annual fund-raising events at Barone’s along with other related veteran events in Pleasanton.
Most notably, Jerry regularly makes financial contributions in support of these events.
And while Karla comes from a family of veterans, Jerry is a Marine Corps veteran. One of Jerry’s brothers was killed during Operation Desert Storm.
Finally, in January, when Karla had an opportunity to support a process to consider a housing plan that could offer hundreds of housing units with preferences for veterans, teachers and first responders, she voted not to consider any plan. Jerry, along with the majority of the City Council, voted to start the planning process.
I support Jerry Pentin for mayor of Pleasanton.