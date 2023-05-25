I don’t have the money to take out a full-page ad, and I’m not particularly religious, but I wanted members of the Asbury Methodist Church to know that I am very moved by their project to put their money where their faith is by building a community of tiny houses on its property.
I was equally unmoved by the “open letter” to members of the church urging them to oppose the project. The arguments are so predictable. Like all opponents of projects to house the homeless everywhere, the authors claim that they want to address the issue, but just somewhere else, in some other way, on some other day.
The letter says that this “could have disastrous consequences for hundreds of neighbors and Livermore’s school children” and will cause “crime, property damage, noise, [and] an infiltration of unwanted visitors.” This hysteria is unwarranted. Because they will be assuming legal liability, the church will presumably conduct a rigorous vetting process and will enforce standards as landlords. Just because people are homeless, doesn’t automatically make them criminals.
By objecting to the homes because they are near various schools and a community center,what they’re really saying is that the only appropriate place to house the homeless (most of whom don’t have cars) is in the middle of nowhere, where they will have no access to essential services.
The letter says that the church could do better things with the money it will spend on this project, such as supporting a program that feeds the homeless. But feeding homeless people doesn’t address the problem of homelessness. It’s up to the church to decide for itself what wrongs it wants to right, and it’s the height of presumption to second-guess it as an outsider.
They also warn the church that they will lose “the goodwill [it] has built up in the community.” I think it’s the exact opposite. I think many people will be inspired by a church that actually practices the teachings of Jesus Christ, despite the opposition of small-minded opponents. I applaud the church for taking a bold step rather than piecemeal action. Some of their neighbors may not like it, but I think Jesus would approve.