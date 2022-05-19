Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
I was taken aback upon reading that Julie Testa endorses Pamela Price for Alameda County DA. This odd endorsement, rather than causing me to reconsider the possibility that Ms. Price wouldn't be the worse possible choice for DA, made me wonder who would wish upon their fellow citizens the disaster that would ensue by electing Price. Pamela Price is a Soros-backed candidate in the mold of Boudin and Gascon, both facing recalls for their creating chaos in their respective cities with soft-on-crime policies that go against the very laws they were elected to enforce. If this sounds like another "Soros-backed conspiracy theory", look at the amount of cash Soros has funneled into the Price Campaign. As of March, the Soros-funded (and ironically named) California Justice and Public Safety PAC, spent $699,647 in support of Price, That's twice what her campaign was able to raise. Regarding her experience, she has no experience in prosecution (which is what a DA does) and a hatred for law enforcement.
After a lot of research, I think Jimmie Wilson is the right candidate for Alameda County DA. There is an old expression: If you don't prosecute a crime, you've made it legal. That's what Boudin and Soros have done, and that's where Price will take this county. If we're not careful.
As for Testa, I don't know if she just doesn't know the facts or even if she is on the ballot soon, but I won't be casting a vote for anyone with that level of seriousness. Sorry Julie.