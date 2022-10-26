Mark Palajac, Livermore
Three things happened these past 7 days that brought renewed focus to the November 8 election. All three were from newspapers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Mark Palajac, Livermore
Three things happened these past 7 days that brought renewed focus to the November 8 election. All three were from newspapers.
The first was a front-page article in The Independent that cited donations made by well-respected non-profits made to John Marchand’s campaign. The problem is that the amounts of donations FROM the previous Marchand campaign TO these non-profits. Consider the timing and wonder if it might be an error or an intentional misrepresentation?
The second article was posted in the Thursday edition of the East Bay Times. It chronicled the four-year saga of Joan Seppala’s campaign to thwart the will of the electorate to move forward with the downtown plan that includes a hotel, and 130 affordable housing units. I’m aware of this because Joan recruited me to help pursue an alternative plan. There never was a plan. During the four months I worked with Joan I had weekly calls with Bob Woerner, and we discussed what might be possible. None of Bob’s suggestions were acceptable to Joan as it was always “too soon to negotiate.” Once I realized there was no “win-win” alternative I resigned.
The third article can be found either on the Livermore Vine or Pleasanton Weekly as of October 20. It is titled “Around the Valley: The Group of Many Names.” This is a detailed accounting of the several PAC organizations that are all focused on stopping the downtown development. There are several common threads but the most notable is that the funding sources of $1 million are 90% funded by Joan and Lynn Seppala and their family, and Jean King.
When you put this together it appears to me to be an orchestrated plan so Joan can push her anti-downtown plan by supporting candidates with essentially no experience in city governance who oppose the downtown development. I submit to you that it is one thing to have a legitimate opinion on what should or should not happen. It is quite another to orchestrate disinformation, untruths and to misstate the facts to sway opinions. So much for journalistic integrity.
Editor’s Note: The article pertaining to the campaign contributions of Livermore candidates has been corrected online and can be found on the front page of this week’s paper.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.