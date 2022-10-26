Joan Green, Livermore
I am very unhappy with the attacks on Joan Seppala and her involvement in our community. Joan Seppala has unselfishly worked for the community for more than 50 years. Ms. Seppala’s involvement in the community has been recognized with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Award from the Tri-Valley YMCA; the Las Positas College Friend of the College Award; the Alameda County Board of Supervisors’ District 1 Champion for the Arts Award; and along with her husband, Lynn Seppala, the Livermore Rotary’s Rodeo Parade Grand Marshall for outstanding service to the community and volunteer efforts toward the betterment of Livermore. She envisioned a performing arts center in downtown Livermore to enrich the cultural life of the community, and with others, led the founding of the Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center. Clearly, they have supported and been recognized for both their humanitarian and cultural contributions to the community.