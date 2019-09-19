Cities on the peninsula from San Francisco to San Jose (Silicon Valley) made a mistake some years back. They welcomed the tech industry with open arms but failed to balance housing with job development.
Now giants like Apple, Google, Facebook and the rest have built massive locations close to one another when balance for housing remains way out of whack. (Cities encouraged this and even managed to get BART all the way down the peninsula!)
Now Legislators from that area are trying to force the smaller East Bay cities to take on the responsibility shirked by Silicon Valley (eg. SB50 and others to come).
East Bay cities, which have balanced jobs and housing, will have to pile on housing where they do not want it, build additional schools, extend water supply and sewage infrastructure, and make major transportation changes reducing air quality. Yet, without blaming Silicon Valley, Oakland’s mayor criticizes cities for wanting to “preserve” their communities.
Cities from San Francisco to San Jose continue to benefit from their tech arrangements. If they want the East Bay to handle their mistakes, at least they need to grease the skids (pay for Valley Link, pay for the additional infrastructure, etc.). Better yet, they should encourage tech companies to create satellite offices in the East Bay and beyond.