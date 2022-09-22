Micheal Austin, Pleasanton
To Pleasanton District Three Voters:
Micheal Austin, Pleasanton
To Pleasanton District Three Voters:
I am supporting Joel Liu’s candidacy for Pleasanton City Council to represent District Three. Joel advocates for city/school partnership, safety and sustainability. Joel said, “This is what makes an ideal community; our shared goal should be to build a better Pleasanton together.” Joel has served on multiple city committees; Joel will bring corporate leadership experience and years of community service to the council. Joel currently serves as chair on the Pleasanton committee of energy and the environment.
It was not that long ago that Pleasanton engaged in litigation against the state mandatory housing laws. That litigation cost Pleasanton taxpayers $4 million. Pleasanton lost in that litigation. We have a current city council member, Julie Testa attempting to get the Pleasanton city council to approve, again, to join in litigation with other Bay Area cities that are currently litigating against the state mandatory housing laws.
Julie Testa’s residence before districting would have been in district four. Julie Testa is one of the three-vote majority currently serving on the Pleasanton City Council. That majority, (Testa, Arkin, Brown) gerrymandered the districts and voted on the Tangerine map to place Testa in district three, because Testa is not electable in district four. Pleasanton majority voters wanted the Lime map, which did not divide neighborhoods like the Tangerine map did.
I endorse and strongly recommend district three voters to elect Joel Liu to represent district three on the Pleasanton City Council.
