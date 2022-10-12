Jan Batcheller, Pleasanton
I urge you to vote for Joel Liu for Pleasanton City Council, District 3.
Jan Batcheller, Pleasanton
I urge you to vote for Joel Liu for Pleasanton City Council, District 3.
Joel is a breath of fresh air, exactly what our city council needs at this time of city staff transition. Joel has no agenda. He will bring people together to exchange ideas. He simply wants to keep Pleasanton the best town it can be. He is collaborative and a good listener, two traits needed by the city council at this time.
Joel has a PhD in engineering, with a great deal of experience leading large group processes. He is currently Chairman of the City of Pleasanton Energy Committee.
He is a wonderful representative of our changing demographic.
Joel has two children in our public schools and will cooperate with the school district to strengthen its academic reputation.
