Herb Ritter, Pleasanton
I support Joel Liu for Pleasanton City Council District 3 and Dean Wallace for the Pleasanton City Council District 1. These two candidates bring fresh ideas to Pleasanton and represent much of our current and future community. They both found Pleasanton to locate and now want to give back to it, much like many of us! Liu has two children in our schools and understands the value of a safe and sustainable Pleasanton for their future. Wallace is a young professional with a goal of home ownership and brings an abundant wealth of legislative experience that will help Pleasanton. Both of these candidates support a safe community in partnership with our police department. They both represent a break in the “traditional” candidate and represent the future of Pleasanton. I strongly encourage you to VOTE Joel Liu and Dean Wallace for Pleasanton! To learn more visit www.VoteJoelLiu.com and www.DeanWallace.com.