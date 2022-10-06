Bryan Gillette, Pleasanton
Joel can listen. Joel can collaborate. And, Joel can help drive a sustainable Pleasanton. I’ve had a chance to know Joel these past few months and found him to be a good listener who understands the needs of the community.
Bryan Gillette, Pleasanton
Joel can listen. Joel can collaborate. And, Joel can help drive a sustainable Pleasanton. I've had a chance to know Joel these past few months and found him to be a good listener who understands the needs of the community.
When he doesn’t have all the details about a subject, he researches the topic, talks with knowledgeable people and then makes an informed decision. We can’t expect someone to be an expert in every subject, but we do want someone who can listen and then decide on what is best for Pleasanton. I have seen Joel do this.
I also like Joel’s environmental focus. We have a serious issue with water, and we need someone who understands the technical aspects to solve this problem. Joel is the chair of the Committee on Energy and the Environment for Pleasanton and has a Ph.D. in engineering, so he has proven ability to manage public groups and drive complex solutions to complex problems. This was demonstrated by his involvement with the city’s Climate Action Plan. He is now leading the committee through a city-wide installation of EV charging stations.
I am excited to see Joel on our city council, as he is someone who will add diversity of thought to Pleasanton and help solve our environmental issues. Vote Joel for District 3.
