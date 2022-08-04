John Marchand’s last mayoral terms produced the 4-story Legacy Apartments under construction at the corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street. He was also one of the “founding fathers” of the 130-unit Eden Housing Development across the street. That is a total of 8 stories of apartments going into downtown, 451 units of occupancy.
The result of these decisions by Mayor John “8-story” Marchand and city council is far from Livermore-ish. Livermore-ish conjures up spaciousness, a sense of outdoors, vistas, uncrowdedness, a place to breathe and slow down. Marchand’s accomplishments as mayor of Livermore have and will make Livermore look like Dublin CA’s twin-sister city.
Livermore deserves better. The centuries it took to construct a mostly low-profile, charming western Americana downtown in Livermore is going to be ruined by John Marchand and two city councils? It’s happening.
Citizens have fought this idea for a long time now and have garnered enough petition signatures to place it on the ballot to stop the Dublin-ization of Livermore. John Marchand and city council put this train wreck plan on the tracks and are trying to force Livermore to accept it.
Firstly, put the measure on the ballot. Secondly, vote these alleged “representatives of the public interest” out of office in November.