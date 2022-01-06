Willam Zagotta, Livermore
As a Chicago Bears fan, I first heard the name of coach Madden when the Bears lost their first interleague game against the Raiders, in 1972. I couldn’t believe a good AFL team could so easily beat even a lousy NFL team. I didn’t think about him much for a long time after that game.
Later he emerged as a broadcaster, on four networks of NFL games. People really liked him as an announcer and JM was popular because of his way of speaking. JM was an Everyman…a stock character in fiction, an ordinary character, generally a protagonist whose character and mannerisms foster the audience's wide identification … (adapted from Wikipedia).
I wasn’t that impressed with the Turducken segments on TV but his insight into football, his sense of humor, his energy, the tele Strater enabled him to teach listeners to appreciate the game and many fine points of what we were seeing and enjoying.
JM genuinely liked people and was proud to be a fellow citizen and a celebrity at the same time. I have learned in the last few days how much JM enjoyed close, even casual, interactions with folks, friends and kids.
Of course, in recent times JM has been out of the public eye. He lived in the Tri-Valley, and I have friends who have come to know the Maddens. Many of us have been hearing from the Maddens only because Mike Madden has been active and an activist in business in town. Thanks Mike.
AND this week … BOOM he is gone!