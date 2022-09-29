Barbara Brooks, Livermore
I greatly appreciate our fellow citizens that volunteer to serve the community on the vital city advisory bodies that have a tremendous impact on our quality of life here in Livermore. Service to the community in the form of participation on our various commissions and advisory groups is the typical path that a citizen follows to eventually make the decision to run for a seat on our elected city council. As a result of years of serving the community on various commissions, members are usually well prepared to step into the critical role of a city council member, or Mayor. John Marchand has been an elected public servant for many years and has what it takes to fulfill the role of Mayor. He has direct experience serving on numerous Tri-Valley and Bay Area boards and commissions on which he has built alliances that can advance Livermore’s agenda. There are numerous challenges facing us here in Livermore and by having John Marchand’s steady hand on the tiller we can keep our fine city moving forward.