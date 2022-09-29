Lori Souza, Livermore
I hope you will join me in voting for John Marchand to be our next Mayor. There is a reason John is endorsed by numerous individuals and organizations that I admire. He loves our city and has dedicated much of his life to public service on our behalf. The mayor’s job is a difficult and demanding one. John has demonstrated his ability to work collaboratively on regional boards and commissions to the benefit of Livermore residents. We need his vision and passion now more than ever to keep public safety a top priority, effectively address housing issues across all levels of need, and work successfully with other regional leaders on pressing issues such as climate change and transportation. Livermore is a wonderful place to live and that doesn’t happen by chance or without the diligence of thoughtful and skilled governance. It requires years of direct experience to become proficient at leading a city the size of Livermore. I’d like to see our beautiful town continue to thrive and sustain our generous and welcoming culture. John has the know-how and enthusiasm required to be Livermore’s Mayor. Vote for John Marchand.