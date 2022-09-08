Patricia Avilla, Livermore
As a Livermore resident for 34 years, I care deeply about this community. I have seen Livermore grow over the years into a town I am proud of. I love spending time downtown, on our trails, and enjoying our local wineries and breweries. When family and friends visit, they feel like they are home and on vacation at the same time.
Livermore is a wonderful place to live because of our city’s leadership. I am so grateful that John Marchand has stepped up to be our mayor again.
Under his past leadership, Livermore has progressed in so many positive ways. The Mayor, City Council, and City Staff have worked together to add parks, art, and Livermorium Plaza to our downtown. They built the Emergency Operations Center and Fire Station #9. They led the development of workforce housing. And John has been at the forefront of providing solutions to homelessness.
John cares about our environment. He supports ValleyLink, to ease congestion and reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions. And how many mayors do you know who carry graffiti coverup paint in their cars, ready to stop and erase vandalism when it first occurs?
With his extensive experience as Mayor, City Council Member, and Zone 7 Director, John has proven he is an awesome leader. Please vote for John Marchand for Livermore’s Mayor.