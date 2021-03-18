Ann Brown, Livermore
The 51st anniversary of Earth Day is approaching on April 22.
We hope to include you and your organization in this year's Earth Week Tri-Valley 2021. You are invited to join by text, phone, email, or joining a planning meeting to coordinate events across the Tri-Valley region in recognition of Earth Week Tri-Valley 2021. We will be building on our two-year history of hosting workshops, tours, arts, and films. As last year, most of these events will be virtual. We will coordinate a publicity campaign to be mounted in a couple of weeks.
Earth Week planning meetings will take place online, at http://bit.ly/3s621MM. The passcode is 123. Attendees can also call in at 408-638-0968, with meeting identification 2520462079. Dates for the meetings are March 16, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; March 23, from 2 to 3 p.m.; March 30, from 7 to 8 p.m.; and April 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. Other dates and times can be arranged. Please send a request to Ann Brown at aewbrown@gmail.com.
Here's what we have planned so far for 2021:
1. Proclamation request to the Livermore City Council for Earth Week Tri-Valley. To endorse the request, contact civic leaders at Livermore City Council.
2. Screening of a Wild & Scenic Film Festival program - livestream event on April 22, at 7 p.m. Films will then be available through April 27, related films will be shared with all registrants.
3. Speakers and workshops are being organized. We welcome you to come forth. So far, we have
The Science of Communicating Climate Change, on Tuesday, April 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., on Zoom. Presenter will be Adam Ratner with the National Network for Ocean and Climate Change Interpretation; the Tri-Valley Air Quality Community Alliance Workshop on Tri-Valley Air Quality, time and date TB; and Livermore Water Department’s “Growing Food the Waterwise Way” webinar, on April 22. Also: www.earthday.org/earth-day-2021/ features three days of climate action, from April 20 to 22. This year's theme is Restore Our Earth; and Bringing Back the Natives (virtual) Garden Tour on April 25, and May 2, 9, and 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We welcome you to join in a community week of learning and action for environmental stewardship.