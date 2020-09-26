Marjory Tilley, Pleasanton
It is an excellent time to take stock of what unused or expired medications you currently have in your home medicine cabinet and to evaluate how you are managing your personal medication regimen.
If you are like most people, there is much in your home medicine cabinet that could be disposed. Unused or expired medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
Safe disposal of unwanted or expired medications is the responsibility of each of us.
The twice-yearly National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, and highlights convenient, safe, and responsible options for disposing prescription drugs at specific sites where the drugs will be collected and destroyed responsibly. See the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website for a location near you at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.
Other ways to safely dispose of unused or expired medications include year-round pharmacy disposal locations (within participating pharmacies and law enforcement agencies) and U.S. Food & Drug Administration, FDA safe home disposal methods www.fda.gov.
Older adults (60 or older) in the Tri-Valley are encouraged to Join Medication Safety. To learn more about a free, evidence-based medication safety program, contact Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley at 925-931-5379.
Take charge of your well-being and health by investing in yourself. Grow in confidence and knowledge about your medications; review strategies to manage your medications; take an active part in your medication treatment plan with your doctor and pharmacy; receive an assistive device and safe disposal guidelines. Other benefits include an individualized medication screening that uses an evidence-based software tool to look for potential medication concerns and duplicate therapies; a review done by an independent pharmacist; and a list of your current prescribed and non-prescribed medications detailing how each is being taken.
Evidence tells us that when a patient (or a caregiver) is actively involved in their care and treatment, it can improve outcomes. Join Medication Safety! Medication Safety is funded by Alameda County Measure A Essential Health Care Services Initiative.