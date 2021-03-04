Ann Brown, Livermore
It is heartening to read letters from advocates for wildlife, for agri-voltaics, and for renewable, resilient energy solutions.
As an environmental educator, climate activist, and consumer of organic products, I appreciate multiple perspectives.
We are at the nexus of major shifts in the economy, energy production, and community resilience planning. Our perspective can be laser focused on this particular property and wildlife in North Livermore Valley, or we can fly up and take in the greater scope of the climate crisis and how it is affecting human health, the economy, and biodiversity.
With the loss of 3 billion birds since 1970, if we stick to our current trajectory of 3.6˚C temperature rise by 2100, more than two-thirds of U.S. bird species could go extinct due to range loss. If we keep global temperature rise to 1.5˚C, we would be able to reduce the vulnerability of 76% of American birds. (https://on.natgeo.com/3q4lU57)
I suggest that while we attend the March 4 hearing, we keep in mind the bigger challenge facing Livermore and the world: how can we make our communities (and wildlife) more resilient in the face of wildfire and high temperature days? How can we lower our greenhouse gas emissions that are driving these changes and meet our (draft updated) Climate Action Plan goals?
It will take a foundation of shared values, political will, imagination, advocacy, and fortitude. Perhaps it looks like solar over massive parking lots, on all industrial buildings, and on more rooftops and unused land along the freeway. Instead of dependency on power lines bringing energy to us from Kern County, let’s create our own resilient microgrids. Get a preview of alternatives to lithium batteries with “The Future of Energy Storage Beyond the Lithium Ion,” at https://bit.ly/3b4nFLw.
Let’s join together to implement climate solutions for the sake of all beings, on all properties, now and future. Above our precious open space, agricultural lands, city parks, and backyards floats the fragile atmosphere over all life. Join Tri-Valley Citizens’ Climate Education for information, networking, training, events, and more at https://trivalleycce.org.
Help us create a vibrant Tri-Valley EarthWeek this April! We welcome all people, especially youth, to join us in respectful, inclusive conversations and actions that advance us towards sustaining a livable planet for all in 2100.